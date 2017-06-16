Search

Bowls: Durham gear up for crunch Middleton Cup clash with Yorkshire

David Bolt will skip for Durham in tomorrow's Middleton Cup clash with Yorkshire.

Durham face a crucial second group game in the Middleton Cup tomorrow, when they take on Yorkshire at Houghton Dairy Lane (2pm).

Durham are looking to build on their cracking 20-2 win over Notts.

Durham team: M Peach (Houghton Dairy Lane), P Sainthouse (Silksworth), L Maughan (Silksworth), W Ferry (Silksworth); J Halcrow (Silksworth), J Ballantyne (Stockton), M Higgins (Barnes Park), P Mosley (Stockton); S Baker (Silksworth), J McKenna (Silksworth), D Fenwick (Elm Tree), C Boston (Elm Tree); M Gleeson (Spennymoor), A Ward (Owton Lodge), I Jackson (Park), J Mansfield (Park); K Burton (Darlington RA), D Todner (Houghton DL), R Mckie (Roker Marine), I Riches (Silksworth); P Dixon (Silksworth), J Harston (Hundens), S McIntosh (Silksworth), D Bolt (Silksworth).

Reserves: M Laydon (Barnes Park), N Ridley (Silksworth), JHartson (Hundens), J McAdoo (Houghton DL), V Rewcastle (Darlington RA)

Durham’s Alsop Trophy team, fresh from an opening 19-3 defeat of Yorkshire, meet Northumberland at St George’s in Morpeth tomorrow, with a couple of enforced changes.

Durham team: A Greathead (Park), G Dougherty (Park), V Tunstall (Hundens), S Clarke (Hundens); B Poulter (Usworth), A Mole (Park), A Taylor (Park), D Oram (Park); J Sutherland (Houghton DL), A Hind (Spennymoor), S Tindale (Houghton DL), AJ Dunn (Houghton DL); J Richardson (Roker Marine), A Middleton (Roker Marine), H Dougherty (Park), A Hill (Barnes Park); J Godfrey (Houghton DL), J Wilson (Houghton DL), S Bennett (Pelton Fell), D Warnaby (Leadgate); P Coulson (Darlington RA), C Howie (Park) A Parnell (Stockton), R Robinson (Houghton DL).

Reserves: S Patterson (Hetton Wkmn), M Davis (Barnes Park), P Hudspeth (Houghton DL), J Taylor (Barnes Park)

Durham County Ladies take on Derbyshire at Copmanthorpe tomorrow, knowing, after a 20-2 loss to Notts, that nothing less than a clean sweep will keep their very slim hopes alive.

Durham team: S Forster (Houghton DL), M Metcalfe (Houghton DL), G Morgan (Houghton DL), J Rodgerson (Houghton DL); J Stephenson (Darlington Woodland), N Hart (Durham), E Atkinson (Bishop Auckland), N Stephenson (Hetton Workmen); J Graham (Sunderland), M McGee (Darlington Woodland), F Slinn (Newton Hall), S Almond (Sunderland); J Brown (Pelton Fell), M Taylor (Owton Lodge), T Pearson (Consett Park), G Jones (Consett Park); J Robinson (Darlington Woodland), A Camp (Darlington Woodland), E Horan (Newton Hall), A Anderson (Darlington Woodland); D Jackson (Owton Lodge), E Stokoe (Consett Park), J Pattison (Darlington North Park), J Woodward (Durham)