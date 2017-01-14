Bowls: City club calls it a day

Despite not having a venue, a small group of City of Sunderland IBC members have been keeping the club’s teams running.

However, the sands of time have caught up with them and, with numbers slowly dropping, the decision has been made that this season will be the clubs final season competing in the Inter Club League and the Seniors League.

The club itself will maintain its membership to the EIBA for at least another 12 months which keeps open any funding support in the event of finding a venue.

It is hoped that Houghton may enter an extra Inter-Club team and a third Vets squad next season to take up the extra interest this will generate.