Boldon golfer Rhys Thompson proves he’s up to Scratch

Boldon’s hot golfing prospect Rhys Thompson is celebrating after winning Boldon Golf Club’s inaugural 36-hole Scratch Open event last weekend.

Thompson, of Boldon Golf Course, scored rounds of 66 and 70 to card an 8 under par 136 to seal the victory and scoop first prize of £500 worth of vouchers.

Castle Eden’s Ryan Dixon took second place and £250 worth of vouchers with a score of 139, followed closely by Boldon’s Gavin Nesbit in third, who in turn collected £150 worth of vouchers on a 4 under par score of 140.

Tyneside’s Kris Rae finished in fourth place with a card of 141.

Boldon’s Club Manager Steve Watkin said: “It was a fantastic day with no end of praise from the players for the course and organisation of the event.

“And with a great team of volunteers it made this event in one competitor’s eyes as ‘the best Scratch Open of the year’.

“The hugely successful event was sponsored by Kymel Trading, and we must of course thank them for their kind support.”