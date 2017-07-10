Two top-10 finishes for Sunderland Harriers in Great North 10k

Sunderland Harriers had two veterans in the first 10 in yesterday’s Great North Gateshead 10k at the International Stadium.

Over-40 Simon O’Donnell was seventh (35min 1sec) and Paul Blakey, who is back to form after nearly a year out through health problems, finished eighth (35.18).

Houghton Harrier Lee Dover was 12th (35.42) and Sunderland Stroller Andrew Davison was 16th (36.37).

The race winner was Gateshead Harriers’ international, Matty Hynes, in 31.45.

Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith’s winning sequence is now five in a row after her victory in the Pit Stop 10k at Croft. She finished 17th overall in 37.07 to win the women’s race by over three minutes.

Club-mate Michael Barker finished fourth (33.23) behind Durham’s winner James Askew (33.04) and runner-up Matthew Hornsby (33.12), who both compete in the Sunderland 5k at Silksworth on Thursday night.

Sunderland’s Darren Stoker finished 36th (39.20) and Richard Borrowdale took 46th (40.47).

Kevin Jeffress finished fifth (26.02) in the Bridges of the Tyne five-mile Road Race at Newcastle. Sunderland Stroller Mark Anderson was 23rd (28.38). Cheltenham’s Phil Wylie won in 25.07.

Sunderland Strollers did well in the veteran results, with Ritchie Gerry first Over-50 (31.31), Lyne Valentine was first Over-60 woman (35.15) and Wendy Chapman second Over-45 (32.09) to Jarrow and Hebburn’s Elaine Leslie (31.38).

Sunderland Harrier Linda Mudford was second Over-35 (35.31)