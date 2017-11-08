Sunderland Strollers to host Urban Ultra and Clazey’s Doorstep Events during busy period

Sunderland Strollers face a busy period over the next three weeks with two club endurance events being hosted by the club.

The Strollers Urban Ultra takes place on Saturday and Clazey’s Doorstep Events are held on Sunday, December 3.

The Urban Ultra is a 35-mile race or an option to be part of the 17.5 miles relay which starts and finishes in Ashbrooke and covers a route of paths, roads and tracks to the south of Sunderland.

There are five checkpoints at roughly equal distances of six miles apart where competitors can take on board food and drink.

Competitors are provided with a full route book and are also provided with printed maps with the route marked.

Shower and changing facilities are available at the Ashbrooke Sports Club (Race HQ) and there will be hot food and drinks for all competitors.

There will also be free sports massages available to finishers. There are 64 entries including relay teams. The race starts at 8.30am.

All profits go to the Phoenix Cancer Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The Strollers hardly have time to get their breath back when they’re off again for Clazey’s events when athletes have the opportunity to run a marathon, half marathon or 10km run.

The events are not races, but social runs to raise money for charity.

On completion of the events, runners will be presented with a T-shirt. There are changing/shower facilities at the Yacht Club.

Marathon runners start from the Yacht Club at 8am, the half marathon is off at 9.45am and it is 10.45am for the 10km event. Water will be provided around the route (marathon and half marathon only).

The event is organised to raise money for charity, this year The Strollers will be splitting the proceeds between Phoenix Cancer Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital and Cancer Research UK.

Stroller Ray Maynard travelled to the Lake District to be presented with his Tankard for completing the gruelling Joss Naylor Lakeland Challenge in May.

This is exclusively for the Over-50s, which covers 48 miles, 30 tops and ascends nearly 17,000ft.

The challenge starts in Pooley Bridge and ends at Greendale Bridge, Wasdale. Cut off times vary according to age and gender.

Maynard is aged over 60 and had 18 hours to complete his epic journey and he finished in 15hrs 14min.

Legendary Lake District Fell Runner and shepherd Joss Naylor presented Maynard with his trophy.

Sunderland Harriers’ Over-50 Paul Collins (18.37) and Over-40 Steve Gordon (18.38), took first and second places in the Mo Run 5km at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park.

Houghton Harrier Lee Dover finished eighth (58.28) in the Derwentwater 10m Road Race, won by Border Harrier James Douglas (53.04).

Houghton’s Over-55 David Gribben finished 120th (72.22) and Over-50 Shaun McGrath was 121st (72.25).

The women’s race was won by Durham City Harrier Joasia Zakrzewski (63.04).

Houghton had Over-45 Gillian Tomlinson in 198th (80.13) and Over-35 Katherine James 209th (80.57).

The annual Heaton Harriers Memorial Road Races takes place on a traffic-free course on footpaths around Newcastle’s Town Moor on Sunday.

Race HQ is at the Royal Grammar School, Brandling House, Lambton Road, Jesmond, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE2 4DX.

There is an extensive prize list plus £200 men’s and women’s’ winning time bonuses available for beating the course records: Men 29:32. Women 34:04.

In accordance with tradition, there will be a one minute’s silence to precede the main race. Please ensure you are in the start area before 11am.

The Under-11s race starts the programme at 9.15am.