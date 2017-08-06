Sunderland star Dixon thrilled with World Championship run

Alyson Dixon smiled through every mile as she led the best in the world for nearly two hours at the World Championships, in London.

Dixon was upbeat about her form going into the women’s marathon but admitted she was shocked at how long she held off a top-quality field around a course that took in the capital’s postcard landmarks.

Eventually Kenyan runner Rose Chelimo, running for Bahrain, took control of the race to take gold, ahead of two-time world champion Edna Kiplagat and American bronze medallist Amy Cragg.

But 38-year old Dixon won the prize for the most combative performance, with members of her family and the Sunderland Strollers lining the route to add their vocal support.

“I’m lost for words, it was totally amazing,” she said. “I knew I was in fantastic shape even though it was a very quick turnaround after the London Marathon,” she said, after clocking two hours 31.36 minutes to finish 18th.

“I’ve done mileage like never before, 140 miles a week, and all that hard work has paid off. I never in my wildest dreams expected to be leading for that long.

“I just wanted to be competitive. I was running a personal best pace, so it was nothing crazy.

“I looked around, because I didn’t realise I had such a lead, and just thought ‘go for it’. I tried to hold on as long as possible but the last two or three miles were really tough because my legs had totally gone and I just got over the line.

“If you can’t enjoy leading a World Championship marathon in your home country, why bother doing the sport?

“I just had such fun out there and the crowd were getting louder and louder and giving me such a boost.

“I’ve done my family proud hopefully. If I could do it again tomorrow, I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I thought I’d never get better than running in the Olympics last year but this was amazing, I was smiling all the way around.”

l Callum Hawkins said he was relishing the chance to battle Sir Mo Farah in the marathon from next year after finishing an impressive fourth in the men’s marathon.

The Scot admitted to mixed emotions, despite equalling the best-ever finish by a British man in the event, and the best in 22 years since Peter Whitehead’s performance in Gothenburg.

The 25-year-old clocked a personal best two hours 10 minutes 17 seconds as he crossed the finish line at Tower Bridge 26 seconds off bronze.

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui took victory in 2hrs 8mins 27secs. Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola claimed silver and Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania bronze.

“I was wanting to maybe sneak a medal and to actually see it as I was finishing was a bit tough,” said Hawkins. “But I gave it my all and I couldn’t ask for anything more performance wise.

“I knew I could be close to a medal, but there are some quality athletes.”

Hawkins finished strongly, picking athletes off late in the race after deciding not to go with the leaders when they made a move at the halfway point.

“I should have maybe held them a bit closer when that big move went, but it was a huge move,” said Hawkins. “But if I had I would have been almost walking towards the end.”

Hawkins is determined to give Farah a run for his money when the 10-time global track champion takes to the roads full-time.

“Hopefully he’ll be seeing my back,” joked Hawkins. “He’s a quality athlete and hopefully it’ll be a good head-to-head.”

l You can help the next generation of young British athletes by getting involved in SportsAid Week this September with London 2012 hero Greg Rutherford MBE. Find out more about how you can support the week of fun and fundraising by visiting www.sportsaid.org.uk/sportsaidweek