Sunderland Harrier Ian secures Temple Park success in style

Sunderland Harrier Ian Ritchie used his new-found speed to outkick Michael Joyeux (Quakers) to win the Temple Park 5k at South Shields.

He not only won but also ran his fastest time for the distance of 15min 44sec, just a couple of days after clocking his fastest 1500m (4.19.1) in the North East Grand Prix at Monkton.

He finished just two seconds ahead of Joyeux, with Elvet Strider Stephen Jackson, the winner of the Run Durham 10k just a couple of weeks ago, finishing third (15.55).

Fourth place was filled by Over-40 veteran Ian Dixon (16.03). With Michael Barker sixth (16.23) and Paul Blakey 11th (16.37), followed by Steven Duffy 17th (17.03), five Sunderland Harriers finished in the first 20. Houghton Harrier Lee Dover was seventh (16.26).

Birtley’s Tracy Millmore won the women’s race (17.50) from club-mate Chloe Price (18.25) and Elswick’s Robyn Bennett in third (18.27). Sunderland Harriers 16-year-old Hannah Wright recorded 20.49 in 55th.

Henry Johnson, the double North East 1500m and 800m Under-15 boys’ champion and English Schools junior boys’ 1500m silver medallist, saw his superb season continue.

The Houghton Harrier improved his 1500m time to 4.06.7 in the North East Grand Prix at Monkton. Competing in a graded race against older participants, he finished third to beat his previous best, which stood at 4.07.30.

Philippa Ellis, another exciting young Houghton Harrier over the hurdles and multi events, won the Under-15 girls’ 100m (13.1) and 200m (26.7) at Monkton.

Thomas Bowden was the other Houghton winner in the Under-17 400m hurdles (64.3).