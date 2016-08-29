Sunderland Harrier Barker pipped for third place in Watergate 5k

Michael Barker lost out on a place in the frame in Low Fell Running Club’s Watergate 5k.

The Sunderland Harrier was handily placed during the first lap of the two-lap course, but he slipped to fourth during the second excursion.

Sunderland Harrier Jess Fox won the 3000m in the North East track and field Grand Prix

He was forced to give way to Blaydon’s Jonathan Stephens (16min 46sec), with Barker 10 seconds behind his rival.

Out in front was Tyne Bridge Harrier Terry Scott, who won in 16.14 from Jordan Bell of Blackhill Bounders.

Sunderland Stroller Mark Edwards in ninth (17.33), Jamie Collin 10th (17.36) and Andrew Forbes 17th (17.58) led the Strollers to second team place, just two points behind winners Low Fell.

Sunderland Harriers finished third. Backing Barker were Paul Merrison, second over-55, in 36th (18.17) and Tony Allinson 36th (19.25).

Stroller Ritchie Gerry was second over-50 in 38th (19.33).

Gateshead Harrier under-20 Kate Waugh won the women’s race in an overall 14th place (17.50). Sunderland Stroller Lyne Valentine was first over-60 with 21.49.

In the young athletes’ race over one lap of the 5k, Houghton Harriers provided the winners in Matthew Cleugh (7.18) and Anna Pigford (7.57).

Lily Hardie was second in 8.08. Tom Pigford was third under-11 (8.54).

At the North East track and field Grand Prix, Houghton under-17 Jack Bittlestone won his graded 200m in 24.45sec.

Sunderland Harriers’ under-20 Jess Fox and under-17 Eve Quinn were first and second females in the 3000m in respective personal best times of 10.34.84 and 11.00.06.