Sunderland Harrier Alice in good form ahead of London Marathon

Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith is running into good form with less than two weeks before her London Marathon appearance on April 23.

The 34-year-old had her best ever performance since joining Sunderland Harriers early last year.

She finished runner-up in the Blyth Valley 10k Road Race in a personal best of 37min 47sec in a strong women’s field, knocking 15 seconds off her previous fastest.

This is just the performance the Penshaw athlete was looking for in her final race before the big one.

The women’s race was won by Birtley’s Tracy Millmore in 36.30 and third place was filled by North Shields athlete Jaqueline Penn in 37.50, with Georgia Campbell (Jarrow and Hebburn) fourth in 37.53.

Sunderland Harriers also placed Amy Callaghan as 23rd woman (42.19) and Coleen Compson was 32nd (44.09).

Morpeth Harrier Ross Floyd won the race in 31.57, with club-mate Tom Straughan second (32.05).

Sunderland Harriers had Michael Barker in 10th (33.53), Ian Ritchie 12th (34.00) and Jake Jansen 19th (33.39).

Alan Hodgson was second Over-45 in 57th (37.54) and Darren Stoker was fifth Over-45 (39.30). David White finished fifth Over-65 (48.03).

Houghton Harriers had Lee Dover in 13th (34.03) and Ian Morgan as second Over-70 (48.02).

Sunderland Strollers were out in force in the Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers Marina Five-Mile Road Race yesterday.

They were using the race, with 484 finishers, as part of the club championships and their women’s team finished third.

They placed Gillian Ritchie as 18th woman (35.04), then came Rachel Ball in 20th (35.20) and Lyne Valentine, who was first Over-60, took 21st (35.20). Hasina Khanom was 29th (36.34) and Lesley Watson was third Over-55 (40.05).

Sunderland Harriers had Vicky Haswell as third Over-35 in 10th (34.12), while Michelle Avery was 14th (34.41) and Sarah O’Mahoney 40th (38.03).

Middlesbrough’s Jo Stone broke the women’s course record with 28.41 in 16th overall.

New Marske’s Hassan Ben-Tiba won the men’s race in 25.44.

Sunderland Strollers had Andrew Forbes in 27th (29.13), Chris Dwyer 29th (29.22), Chris Rawle 57th (31.35). Mike Hobson 62nd (31.46) and Malcolm Cox was second Over-60 (34.47).