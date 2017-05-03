Radcliffe’s ready to inspire city runners

Marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe will be back in her racing shoes on Sunday to take her place in the Sunderland City Half Marathon.

Britain’s most successful female distance runner retired from top class athletics after the 2015 London Marathon.

But Race Director and friend Steve Cram persuaded Radcliffe to come to Sunderland and race for the first time in the city.

Radcliffe said: “I’m looking forward to joining the hundreds of others on the start line of the Sunderland City Half Marathon.

“I’ve always enjoyed competing in the North East, but have never run in Sunderland before.

“Although I’m not as competitive these days, I know how important motivation is and I’d like to encourage others to reach their goals whatever they are.”

Cram, one of Britain’s greatest ever middle distance athletes, said: “She’s a very good friend and Paula is looking for new things to do to keep her motivated. She runs regularly, but still needs little targets.

“We’re delighted, because she’s one of the world’s greatest distance athletes of all-time, and an inspiration to many people.

“To have her come and take part is great for us, and she has inspired others to be a part of it.”

Also joining Radcliffe, whose world record for the marathon stands at 2.15.22, is Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon, who will be turning out just two weeks after her momentous London marathon win for the British title.

This led to selection for the World Championships in London, in August, after clocking a personal best of 2.29.06.

The Sunderland Harriers, down to run include Michael Barker, who has been out and about on the trail running scene and was the winner of the recent Washington 10km. He has also entered the 10km.

Andy Powell is also undecided on whether to turn out in the half marathon or 10km, with the Edinburgh half marathon his main goal at the end of the month.

The leading athlete outside the area, on the entries so far, includes New Marske’s Tristan Learoyd, whose best time for the half marathon distance stands at 72.29.

Sunderland Harriers’ top female Alice Smith, after clocking a PB in the London Marathon, also goes in the half marathon.

The 10km sees the return of Eritrean and former Sunderland Harrier Weynay Ghebresilasie, the winner of the 10km in 2013 (32.51).

He was also second in the half marathon in 2015 (71.36). Sunderland Harrier Simon O’ Donnell, Evenwood’s John Clifford and Tyne Bridge Harrier Sparrow Morley, are the other leading lights.

As part of the 2017 Active Sunderland Big Events programme, the Active Sunderland BIG 3km Run will also take place on Sunday.

The BIG 3km run is for runners of all ages and abilities and is designed to complement the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and Siglion Sunderland City 10km on the same day.

The 3km run will take place on a short section of the same closed road course as the main events and represents a fantastic addition to the Run Sunderland Festival.

Each entrant will receive an Active Sunderland T-shirt, goody bag and medal.

The Run Sunderland Festival includes both half marathon and 10km distances and will once again be under the direction of Events of the North, in partnership with Sunderland City Council and Active Sunderland.

The festival is being sponsored by Siglion, which is currently carrying out major regeneration projects throughout the city.

Race times: 9.00 – Active Sunderland BIG 3km Run, 9.40 – 10km Assembly,

10.00 – 10km Start, 10.05 – Half Marathon Assembly, 10.25 – Half Marathon Start. Entries close today.

* The North East Masters’ Road Relay Championships take place at Bedewell Park, Jarrow, tonight from 6.30pm.

Sunderland Harriers have five men’s teams and two women’s teams entered.

The race headquarters is in the Jarrow and Hebburn AC club house at Monkton Stadium.

Both races are for teams of three. Each runner completing two laps of approximately 1.5km on tarmac paths. Parking is at Monkton Stadium.

6.30pm Race 1 is for Women Over-35 and Men Over-65. 7.15pm Race 2 is for men Over-35 to 64 years.

In the Masters’ 10km multi-terrain championship at the Sand Dancer 10km at South Shields on Sunday, Sunderland Stroller Gillian Ritchie was first Over-35.

Sunderland Harriers had Susan Clughen as first Over-60, Tony Allinson second Over-40 and Darren Stoker third Over-45.