Patrick Martin triumphant on marathon debut

Patrick Martin made a winning marathon debut with victory in the Greater Manchester Marathon yesterday.

Described by the organisers as one of the UK’s flattest and fastest courses, the former Sunderland Harrier won in 2hr 22min 37sec.

He finished well ahead of the runner-up, Trafford’s Tom Charles, who recorded 2.23.55.

Martin, a member of Stockport Harriers, went through 10k in 33.37 and the half marathon in 1.11.25, to maintain his consistent pace, winning £2000 for his win.

Sunderland Harrier Kevin Jeffress chopped more than 20 minutes off his previous best to finish 23rd in 2.35.30.

His performance was another well-paced run, going through 10k in 36.41 and the half marathon in 1.17.08. He took seventh position in the masters’ Over-35 category.

Sunderland Strollers were well represented in Manchester and Luke McCormack managed to dip below three hours. He finished in 2.59.11.

The best of the rest were Andy Duke 3.13.07, Rob Ayre 3.16.43, Chris Duke 3.28.11, Nicky Gardner 3.28.51 and Gary Ramshaw 3.32.24.

Hasina Khanom was 72nd woman in 3.39.16, and Judith Grassam finished in 3.56.08.

Houghton Harrier Shaun Kerry crossed the finishing line in 3.21.34.