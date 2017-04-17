On-song Ian Dixon leads the way as Sunderland Harriers secure team title in North Tyneside 10k

Just three days after steering Sunderland Harriers’ veteran team to victory in the Elswick Good Friday Road Relays, Ian Dixon was back on the road again in yesterday’s North Tyneside 10k.

In a sell out race with 2200 entries, he finished sixth in the event from North Shields to Whitley Bay.

The 41-year-old veteran clocked 34min 14sec into a stiff cold breeze, as he continues his preparations for the Edinburgh Marathon in five weeks.

With backing from Ian Ritchie in ninth (34.38) and Steven Duffy 12th (35.12), Sunderland Harriers won the team race.

Ethiopian Tadele Geremew (Elswick) retained his title (33.06), beating Tyne Bridge Harrier David Green in a sprint finish (33.09).

Former Sunderland Harrier Sparrow Morley, now back with Tyne Bridge, was third (33.27).

The women’s winner was Alison Dargie (Tyne Bridge) in 38.13.

Sunderland Harriers also had Darren Stoker in 98th (40.22) and Peter Shaw 136th (41.32)

Sunderland Harriers veterans’ Over-40 team romped home to win the Elswick Harriers’ Good Friday Road Relay at Newburn.

They got off to a flier with Ian Dixon bringing them into first place on the opening leg with the day’s fastest time. He clocked 11.01, which was four seconds faster than the second quickest time, set by Crook’s Carl Chapman.

Sunderland maintained their lead throughout the four-stage event and Michael Thompson, an Over-45, recorded the third fastest leg of the day on the second stage with 11.29.

Simon O’Donnell, a recent transfer from Morpeth, showed what a good acquisition he is by running a fine 11.31 on leg three.

Alan Hodgson, another Over-45, who came into the team at the last minute, completed his leg in 12.28 to ensure Sunderland’s victory (46.29) over Crook (47.59). North Shields were third (49.23).

Sunderland’s B team finished 11th, with Graham Lancaster (13.16), Karl Robinson (13.22), Alan Knebel (13.03) and Tony Allinson (13.41).

Sunderland Strollers were 13th thanks to Kevin O’Neil (13.57), Mike Hobson (13.03), Harry Harrison (14.05) and Bill Bowman (13.34).

Sunderland Harriers’ hopes of a leading place in the senior men’s relay were dashed after they went off course on the third leg when in fifth place. The event was won by Gateshead from Morpeth and Tyne Bridge.

Gateshead’s Chris Parr (10.07) and Morpeth’s Karl Avery (10.22) clocked the fastest times.

Houghton Harriers had a great performance to finish eighth, courtesy of Alex Brown (10.51), Matthew Philips (11.41), Rory Graham (11.48) and Lee Dover (11.22).

Sunderland Strollers finished runners-up (42.08) in the veteran women’s three-stage relay, behind North Shields (40.31). The Strollers team featured Ashleigh Bennett (14.12), Gillian Ritchie (14.19) and good run from new member Wendy Chapman (13.37).

Sunderland Harriers finished seventh, with Coleen Compson (14.55), Judith Thirlwell (14.58) and Vicky Younger (13.58).

Morpeth won the senior women’s relay from Jarrow and Hebburn, with Olympian Laura Weightman (Morpeth) breaking the course record with her 10.52 opening leg.

Sarah Knight (13.45), Amy Callaghan (13.53) and Eve Quinn (14.12) took Sunderland Harriers to 12th.

Houghton Harriers had Eva Hardie finish third in the Under-15 girls’ race, with Anna Pigford fourth (10.00) and Lilie Hardie sixth (10.13). Henry Johnson was second (8.04) to Morpeth’s Daniel Dixon (7.52) in the Under-15 boys’ race.