Newton cruises to convincing victory in Heaton Harriers’ Memorial 10k

The Heaton Harriers Memorial 10k Road Race held a minute’s Remembrance Day silence on the start line before the off of their big event on Newcastle’s Town Moor yesterday.

The Heaton Harriers Memorial 10k Road Race held a minute’s Remembrance Day silence on the start line before the off of their big event on Newcastle’s Town Moor yesterday.

Houghton Harrier Will Bellamy impressed in the Under-15s' British Cross Challenge

Nearly 600 runners stood in silent tribute in freezing conditions before they were on their way to cover two circuits of the Moor.

And, after just one lap had been completed, Morpeth Harrier Peter Newton emerged as the clear leader, going through 5k in 15min 51sec.

The winner of July’s Sunderland 5k went on to win the race easily after completing the second 5k circuit in 15.18 for a total time in 31.09.

Conrad Franks of Gateshead Harriers (32.30) came home in second place, while Birtley’s Adrian Bailes finished third in 32.40.

Sunderland Harrier Ian Dixon suffered a rare defeat in the in Over-40 category, being beaten by Morpeth’s John Butters.

Dixon finished in 10th place with a time of 33.56, while Butters was 32 seconds ahead in eighth.

Dixon’s club-mate, Paul Blakey, was third Over-40 in 21st (36.30).

Houghton Harrier Lee Dover claimed 14th place (34.43) and Sunderland Harriers also had Aidan Crowe in 28th (36.33) and Richard Borrowdale 73rd (39.45). Sunderland Stroller Denis Hargrave was second Over-70 (59.59).

Durham City Harrier Joasia Zakrzewski won the women’s race in 40th spot (37.53), with Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith runner-up (38.54).

Smith said: “I was quite surprised to finish second.

“I still have a bit of a muscle twinge at the moment in my calf and my training hasn’t been that great lately.’’

Danielle Smyth, of the host club, was the third female finisher in 40.02.

Houghton Harrier Joseph McGinley won the Under-11s’ 1k race (3.42) and Sunderland Harrier Henry Squires was fourth (4.05).

Eve Quinn (Sunderland) finished third in the Under-19s’ 5k (20.05) and Houghton’s Lydia James filled the same position in the Under-15s’ event.

Houghton Harrier Will Bellamy had a great run to finish fourth (14.45) in the Under-15s’ British Cross Challenge race at Milton Keynes.

The race winner was Mohamed Ali (Ealing and Southall) in 14.17.