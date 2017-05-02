Evans and Leslie dance to success in South Shields Sand Dancer 10km

The South Shields Sand Dancer multi terrain 10k resulted in a double success for Jarrow and Hebburn AC.

Jonny Evans (34.41) and Elaine Leslie (39.42) both won their respective men’s and women’s races in a field of 292.

Evans dispensed with his nearest challengers, Blackhill Bounder Gary Wallace, who finished second (35.16) and Tyne Bridge Harrier Sparrow Morley in third (36.34), after half the race had been completed on The Leas.

Veteran Leslie finished 23rd overall (39.42) to win the women’s race well ahead of runner-up, Crook’s Kirstin Farquhar (43.09) and South Shields Harrier Francis Dembele (43.45).

Sunderland Stroller Christopher Rawle finished 18th (39.11), Mike Hobson was 30th (40.45) and Andrew Bell finished 44th (42.23). Gillian Ritchie was fifth woman in 44.06.

Sunderland Harriers’ were led home by Darren Stoker in 26th (39.53), then came Tony Allinson 29th (40.41) an improving Karl Robinson 33rd (41.17) and Dean Phillips 53nd (43.14). Linda Mudford was the first Sunderland woman in 92nd (46.27).

In the Washington 10k multi terrain race, both Sunderland Harriers’ Michael Barker (39.14) and Michelle Avery (49.15) retained their titles.

Sunderland Harrier Michael Thompson, an Over-45, finished ninth (16.58) and was first veteran in the Coast Road 5k at Redcar. The race was won by Mark Shaw of the host club, New Marske, in 14.51.

Oliver James, competing in Houston, Texas, in the J Fred Duckett Twilight meeting, finished seventh in the 5000m (14.59.79). His Sunderland Harrier clubmate Jenna Wilkinson clocked a personal best (18.52) for fifth in the ZXU 5k in Dubai.