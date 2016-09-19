Eritrean triumphs by more than 11 minutes in arduous Tynedale 10-mile road race

The Tynedale 10-mile road race must be one of the toughest courses in the UK, with mountainous hills to contend with, and times reflected this at the finish – high up at Hexham Racecourse

Eritrean and Saltwell Harrier Abraham Tewelde stamped his authority on the race from the off to complete the gruelling course in a respectable 55min 41sec.

He won by one of the biggest margins seen in the North East, winning by nearly 11 and a half minutes from Low Fell’s Stephen McGrath, with third place surprisingly being taken by a woman.

South African Gerda Steyn, who clocked a respectable 1.23.26 in last Sunday’s Great North Run, handled the course and the warm weather well to record 69.08 to take the bronze medal.

Sunderland Harrier Sean Smith finished 11th in 73.18 against his best for the distance of 60.46.

Sunderland Stroller over-60 Lyne Valentine finished 31st to win the first over-55 prize in 84.13, compared to her two-year-old best of 69.59.

Held in conjunction with the race was a 15-mile event and this was won by Blackhill Bounder Gary Wallace in 97.09 from North East Veteran Kevin Lister (1.48.26).

Sunderland Stroller John Cook was third (1.50.15) and Daniel Anderson finished 11th (2.03.21).