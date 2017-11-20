Athletics: Sunderland Harriers face up to missing out on top three finish in North Eastern Harrier League

Sunderland Harriers look to be heading for a place outside the first three in the Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League Men’s First Division after finishing fourth at Aykley Heads on Saturday.

The fixture marked the halfway mark of the season and the Wearsiders are lying in fourth place and almost certain out of the battle for the title.

They are on 14 points, with league leaders Morpeth on four points, while Tyne Bridge and Durham City are both sitting on seven points.

Sunderland’s first man home was fast pack man Over-40 veteran Ian Dixon in 29th in an actual time of 35min 59sec.

Then came medium packers Sean Mackie 45th (39.14) and Chris Bell 51st (39.19).

Fast pack man Matty Devlin ended 86th (37.55) and the sixth and final counter was Robert Walker in 89th (40.28).

Sunderland Strollers finished seventh in Division Two, with Andy Duke (53rd) and Andrew Forbes (73rd) leading the way for the Ashbrooke club.

Houghton Harriers won the Third Division contest and now top the table. Their scorers were: Matty Tomlinson in 26th, Stephen Johnson 41st, Alan Foster 83rd, Lee Dover 95th, David Cleugh 134th and Adam Middleton 177th.

The fastest runner in the handicap race (34.11) was Durham University’s Cameron Field, who shot through to 10th, running from the fast pack.

Sunderland Harriers women dropped four points behind leaders Heaton at the top of Division Two after finishing in fourth.

Fast pack runner Alice Smith, with the fifth fastest time of the day, steered the royal blue vests home in finishing 10th from the fast pack in 28.06.

Linda Mudford ran well for her 16th place from the slows (32.16), Vicky Haswell claimed 49th (30.33) from the fast pack and Bev Martin, running from the medium pack, closed the scoring in 59th (32.25).

Houghton Harriers finished second in Division Three behind leaders Saltwell. Their first runners to finish were Marguerite Harvey, in 48th, and Katherine James in 87th. Sunderland Strollers took seventh place, with Hasina Khanom their top runner in 80th.

Laura Weightman (Morpeth), an Olympic and World Championship 1500m finalist, charged through the field from the fast pack to win the race in a actual time of 25.10.

This was nearly two minutes faster than club-mate Emma Holt, who finished fourth (26.08), also from the fast pack.

Sunderland Harriers won the Under 17/20 team race with superb packing from Sarah Knight in fifth (22.51), Hannah Wight sixth (24.10) and Eve Quinn seventh (23.18). Houghton Harrier Eva Hardie finished a fine third (22.31).

The city club also celebrated their first win of the season when Dillon Revell won the Under-13 boys’ race.

Houghton Harriers delivered the fastest two runners in the Under-15 boys’ race in Henry Johnson in third (11.28) and Will Bellamy fifth (11.38). Backed by Chris Coulson (28th) they finished second team, being beaten by Tynedale by just one point.

The club then added to their winning team total with their Under-15 girls also in winning form, thanks to Lydia James fourth (13.35), Amy Leonard eighth (14.07) and Anna Pigford ninth (15.52).

In the Under-11 boys’ race, Houghton provided the first two runners home in Joseph McGinley (4.51) and Thomas Pigford (4.58).