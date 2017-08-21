Athletics: Houghton Harrier Alex Brown moves top of UK Under-20 rankings for 10,000m

Houghton Harrier Alex Brown went to the top of the Under-20 UK rankings for 10,000m after his performance in the British Milers’ Club Grand Prix at Trafford on Saturday

He recorded 31min 46.26sec to finish fifth in the senior men’s race to chop well over one minute off his previous best (33.23.5) set last year in the North East Championships at Jarrow.

Alex Brown

Clubmate Lee Dover was also in PB form in finishing 18th in 33.20.50.

The top performance of the Trafford meeting came from Crook’s European Under-20 800m silver medallist, Markim Lonsdale, who won the A race over the two laps in 1.47.63.

In the first day of the Northern Under-17 Championships at Leigh, Houghton Harrier Thomas Bowdon won two medals. He finished second in the 400m hurdles (61.9) and third in the triple jump (12.14).

Sunderland Strollers had Andrew Duke in eighth (37.59) and third Over-40 in the Billingham 10k yesterday. Ritchie Gerry was also in third place as an Over-50 in 15th overall (39.16).

Ed Sweeney was 25th (40.46) and Michael Dixon ended 31st (41.48).

The race was won by Daniel Sleath (Ilkeston) in 36.07 and the women’s winner was Kay Neesom (New Marske) 40.47.