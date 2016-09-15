Agony for Matt and Josef as Britain are pipped to relay bronze

Sunderland swimmer Matt Wylie narrowly missed out on a second Rio Paralympics medal last night.

Fresh from winning the 50m freestyle S9 gold medal on Tuesday night, Wylie and City of Sunderland club-mate Josef Craig, from Jarrow, were in the 4x100m freestyle relay final.

Ollie Hind gave Britain a good start and Craig had them in front in the second leg, but Britain were eased out of the medals in the final leg from Lewis White as Ukraine took gold from Brazil, with China pipping the British four to bronze.

Britain posted a time of 3min 51.54sec, with Ukraine setting a new Paralympic record of 3:48.11.