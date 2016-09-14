9 things you said about Wearside's gold-medal winning Paralympian Matt Wylie

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Swimmer Matt Wylie is the toast of Wearside today after winning a gold medal at his first Paralympic Games.

The 19-year-old from Washington, who swims for the City of Sunderland club, won the Men's 50m Freestyle S9 race in Rio, Brazil, last night.

Swimmer Matt Wylie with his Paralympics gold medal. Pic: PA.

He was first to the finishing line, with a time of 25.95 seconds - four hundredths of a second faster his nearest rival, Australian swimmer Timothy Disken.

Here's what you had to say about Matt's medal triumph:

Ian Hutchinson: "Fantastic race and a fantastic achievement. It can only help inspire the kids at Sunderland swimming club. Congratulations."

Mary Hulley: "Congratulations. You have achieved something wonderful not only for yourself but for Sunderland too. Thank you."

Lorraine Cook: "Fantastic achievement, well done MatT."

Elaine Davidson: "Fantastic achievement. Well done."

Christine Green: "Well done son!"

Marjorie Flinton: "Brilliant result. Well done."

Laura Robinson: "He's made our Country proud, but not only that... he's from Sunderland! So chuffed for him. Well done Matt #oneproudmackem."

Mary Hetherington: "Watched Matt's swim, great job well done on GOLD."

James Thompson: "Will we be getting a gold coloured postbox?"