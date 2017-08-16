Woman named as two men are arrested over 'unexplained' death inside Washington flat

Police have said a woman who was pronounced dead inside a Washington flat was found with injuries.

Two men have been arrest and released under investigation as part of the probe into the death of Nicola Shaw.

Officers from Northumbria Police who are leading the inquiry have said they are still treating her death as unexplained.

On Monday, at around 12.15pm, the 41-year-old was found unconscious in an address in Hylton Court in Oxclose.

A force spokesman said: "Emergency services attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances surrounding Nicola’s death.

"She was found with injuries however at this stage it is not known whether or not her injuries were the cause of her death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.