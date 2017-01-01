Wearside entrepreneurs enter the Dragons' Den

The bosses of a Wearside-based firm enter the Dragons' Den tonight to seek backing for their new security device.

Entrepreneurs Roger Willems and Phil Stratford present their latest innovation, the DoorJammer – a portable door security device - to Peter Jones and his fellow Dragons.

The DoorJammer was invented when the designer was staying in a hotel which had a well-worn and kicked in door plate.

He and his partner were unable to get any sleep through the night as they fretted about their own safety, even with the chair propped against the door handle!

Roger and Phil, of Washington firm Penn-Elcom, immediately saw one personal benefit by developing this product, as they frequently travel overseas, criss-crossing multiple time zones.

They often had to contend with unannounced hotel staff entering their rooms when they were either trying to rest up or conduct business meetings and hold telephone conferences.

But not any more with DoorJammer, which slots under doors and provides another level of security.

It can be used in hotel rooms which have side doors to adjoining rooms but the bolt or lock is only accessible from one side, or where bedroom and bathroom doors are not fitted with locks or bolts.

DoorJammer is a collaboration - between an American-Mexican inventor Esteban Saint James of Von Saint Design and Roger Willems and Phil Stratford of Penn-Elcom.

* To see how Roger and Phil get on, tune in to Dragons' Den tonight at 8pm on BBC2.