Tributes to Craig Guy, the Wearside veteran stabbed to death at Catterick veterans' centre

Tributes have poured in to 'lovely lad' Craig Guy who died after a stabbing incident at special centre an army garrison this week.

The former soldier, 34, from Washington, suffered fatal injuries in an incident at The Beacon at Catterick Garrison at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

The Beacon offers supported housing to veterans who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, and who have support needs.

Well-wishers have left messages of sadness and words support for Craig's family on our Facebook page, and a JustGiving page has been set up to help his loved ones with costs.

Deborah Atkinson said: "That's awful !! He lived by me 😢 just before he went there, he told me all about where he was moving to and about his military issues 😢"

Michelle Borrett said: "God bless.Thinking of all your loved ones at this very sad time.God bless x"

David Shaw said: "A great guy...have some great memories to cherish...thinking of his family...R.I.P big lad...see you at the final reorg till then brother..."

Victoria Delaney said: "He fought for our country, and comes back to be stabbed, utter disgrace our country needs to change RIP"

Claire Hunter said: "So sad rest in n peace Craig such a lovely young man 💙xxx"

Martin Clenahan said: "Rip Craig, used to work with him and his mum, my thoughts to his family"

Frank Stratton said: "RIP Craig best wishes to your family at this sad time."

Henry Stockport said: "RIP Craig mate. We shared some great days together."

Phil Neesham said: "Sad news used to work with him but lost contact, RIP craig."

Haylee Buckley said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of Craig's family and friends."