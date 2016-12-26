Tributes paid to 22-year-old pulled from River Wear

Echo readers have paid tribute to a 22-year-old man pulled from the River Wear on Christmas Eve.

Police have not yet made the man’s name public, but have confirmed there is no suspected third party involvement.

The body was pulled from the water at 9.30am near to Fatfield Bridge in Washington.

Sue Hughes wrote on our Facebook page: “Sad time this time of year for a lot of people in one way or another. RIP and our condolences and thoughts are with your family and friends.”

Carol Watson said: “Christmas can surely be the saddest time for so many - this poor man’s family will be finding it extra difficult R.I.P.”

Jamie Fulton said: “That river is lethal.”

Robert Watson said: “Always something this time of year may he R.I.P - God Bless.”

Jill Wright said: “RIP such sad news, thoughts with his family xx.”

Joanne Redpath said: “God Bless! Poor soul!”☹