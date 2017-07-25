Three-vehicle collision on busy Washington road

Traffic is queuing after an accident at the junction of two busy Wearside roads.
Three crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have attended the scene of a three-vehicle collision at the junction of the A194(M) with the A182 in Washington.
Traffic is queuing after an accident at the junction of two busy Wearside roads.
Three crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have attended the scene of a three-vehicle collision at the junction of the A194(M) with the A182 in Washington.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.