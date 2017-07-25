Search

Three-vehicle collision on busy Washington road

The junction of the A194(M) with the A182. Picture from Google Images
Traffic is queuing after an accident at the junction of two busy Wearside roads.

Three crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have attended the scene of a three-vehicle collision at the junction of the A194(M) with the A182 in Washington.