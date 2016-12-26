Three charged with dousing man and woman in petrol

Three men have appeared in court accused of dousing a man and a woman in petrol in Washington.

Steven Francis Adams, 32, Scott Renney, 26, and Mark James Baird, 24, have been ordered to appear at crown court next year.

I am declining jurisdiction on the other matters, which are going to be sent with the offence of administering petrol District Judge Roger Elsey

It is said that on Wednesday, August 3, they unlawfully and maliciously administered a poision or other destructive or noxious thing, namely petrol, so as thereby to endanger the life of or inflict grievous bodily harm on the man and woman.

Adams, of Roman Avenue, Harraton, Washington, also faces a charge of possessing a sword.

Renney, of Kielder, Oxclose, has also been charged with the dangerous driving of a BMW and possession of a baseball bat.

Baird, of Ambleside Court, Durham, also faces a count of stealing a £15 can of petrol from in Hetton.

Adams and Renney appeared in the dock at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court, while Baird appeared separately, via video link.

No pleas were taken.

District Judge Roger Elsey said: “I am declining jurisdiction on the other matters, which are going to be sent with the offence of administering petrol.

“You will appear at the crown court at Newcastle Upon Tyne, at 10am, on January 17, for a pre-trial hearing and you will need to meet with your advocate before then, to discuss the evidence and your plea.”

Adams and Renney were released on unconditional bail, while Baird was given technical bail.