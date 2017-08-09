Stabbing victim threatened to bite police officer’s nose off

A stabbing victim told a police officer he would ‘bite his nose off’ because he was worried about being handcuffed after his own mother called police.

Magistrates heard Aron Graham, 21, - who was badly injured when he was stabbed in the arm earlier this year - was ‘spitting and growling’ when he thought police would be heavy handed and cause him pain when they detained him.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, told Sunderland Magistrates Court that Graham’s mother called police at 12.30am June 9, after he had been drinking at her home in Robinson Terrace, Columbia, Washington.

Mr Ahmad said: “Officers attended following a report from a female about trouble with her son. On arrival they found the defendant upstairs sitting on a couch with his top off.

Mr Ahmad said Graham swore at police and warned that they would be unable to handle him if he ‘kicked off’.

He said: “He began shouting aggressively at his mother. The officers feared for his mother due to the threatening words and demeanour of the defendant and placed handcuffs on his left wrist.

“He leapt to his feet and began to struggle and scream and appeared to aim a headbutt in his direction. He was extremely aggressive – spitting and growling.”

Mr Ahmad added: “The defendant made threats against the officer’s family. He said ‘take this cuff off or I’ll bit your nose clean off’.”

Graham, of Collingwood Court, Sulgrave, Washington, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer.

A matter of breaching the peace was discontinued.

Phillipa Wylie, defending, said: “He’s been out of trouble for two years. There was an argument and his mother phoned the police to get him to leave the address.

“There is no suggestion of any violence towards his mother, just a lot of shouting and arguing. He was angry and irate at them being there.

“The police have been quite heavy-handed with him. He has quite a significant injury to his arm after he was stabbed in January, severing an artery.

“When police officers took hold of him it caused him pain in his arm. This is what triggered it, the police officers have been dragging him about.

“He was taken to hospital after he was taken to the police station, because he started to fit.”

District Judge Roger Elsey said: “You are 21 years of age and it appears you have been arrested on at least 14 previous occasions.

“You have a significant record for offences of violence and disorderly behaviour, It is clear the custodial sentence that you served has not changed your behaviour.

“It seems to me that intervention is required so you reflect on the harm you cause to others to change that behaviour.”

Graham was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement, and was told to pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Judge Elsey told him: “If you don’t want to be handcuffed, then don’t commit any offences.”