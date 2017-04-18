Sons of police officer record charity song after London terror attack

A proud police officer has spoken of how his sons wrote a song to raise money for a charity in the wake of the Westminster terror arrack.

Pc Peter Baker said his boys Adam, 13, and 11-year-old Luke, were moved by the killing of officer Keith Palmer in London last month.

Poster for We Stand Together charity single by The Thin Blue Line.

The youngsters penned their song to raise money for charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which helps families of police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Peter, who is based at Washington Police Station, said: “The boys asked me what would happen to them if I died like some of the police officers they had heard about on the TV, so I explained that the COPS charity would look after them and their mam.

“That’s why they decided to raise money for them and they thought a song showing we are one big team would be the best way to do it, as most people listen to music.”

The song was recorded after Peter contacted every force in the country in an effort to get colleagues nationwide to perform on the track, which was created by Superintendent Elliott Foskett from Northamptonshire Police.

Now the song – ‘We Stand Together’ by The thin Blue Line – is available from iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

The young songwriters are hoping to raise £470 for the charity – a figure chosen because there are 47 police forces in the country.

Peter, who lives with wife Leanne, 34, a carer, in County Durham, said: “It was the boys’ idea.

“They wanted something that showed respect for the police and the job we are doing.

“They just put their heads together and wrote it themselves, aside from help with a couple of spellings, they did it all.

“I’m extremely proud of them, both as their dad and as a cop, that they have been selfless and thought about other people.

“You don’t expect kids to do something like this, and, especially after what happened in London, it has brought everybody together.”