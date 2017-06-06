Shoppers set to check out town's second Aldi store

A new Aldi will launch in Washington this week.

The store in Armstrong Road has created 34 jobs will officially be opened on Thursday at 8am by Olympic silver medallist and Rugby 7s star Sam Cross.

To celebrate the launch, the first 30 people in the queue will receive a free shopping bag full of fresh fruit and veg from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

Customers will benefit from 92 car parking spaces and 1,254sqm of retail space offering an enhanced and varied shopping experience.

With 1,500 product lines available, shoppers can also expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and Aldi’s famous Super 6 on fruit and veg.

A wide variety of twice-weekly ‘Specialbuys’ every Thursday and Sunday offers a range of products from gardening equipment to electrical items at incredible prices.

To mark the opening, Aldi ran a ‘design a poster’ competition with primary schools across Washington.

The store will reveal the design by winner, Alex Cross, 11, from Albany Village Primary School, in the store on the morning.

The new jobs are offering a new wage of at least £8.53 per hour, which is significantly higher than the Government’s National Living Wage rate of £7.50 an hour.

Store manager, David Graham said: “The popularity of our existing Washington store has allowed us to expand our offering, and the new store will make our products more accessible to customers in the west of the town.

“The team and I are really looking forward to meeting our new customers, and with some great opening week deals available on opening morning, we’re hoping for a good turnout.

Sam said: “Aldi’s partnership with Team GB has been a massive support to me personally, as I have been lucky enough to benefit from weekly vouchers while I was training for Rio.

"The fruit and veg on offer are fantastic, and is a staple in my diet, which helps keep me on top form.”

“I’m looking forward to meeting staff and customers on the day.”

Once open, the store will welcome shoppers from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The firm already has a store in the Galleries Retail Park