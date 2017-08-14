Residents speak of shock after 'unexplained' death of woman inside Washington flat

Police remain at a flat tonight as inquiries continue into the death of a woman.

The emergency services were called to Hylton Court, Oxclose, Washington at 12.15pm, reporting concern for a 41-year-old woman in the middle flat in a block of three.

Residents were alerted to the incident by the arrival of police and paramedics.

Officers say she was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tonight, police stand guard outside the stairwell of the address, with several police vehicles still in the street.

Forensic officers have also visited the estate, with a row of bins cordoned off with tape.

Residents have been told not to touch them until after they are searched in the morning.

Outside the flats in Hylton Court, Oxclose, where a woman was pronounced dead inside one of the homes.

Police have said they are treating the death as "unexplained" and are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

One 60-year-old woman who lives with her family in a nearby house said: "We just saw the police and the ambulance arrive and they have been here all day.

"It's very sad what's happened, we were shocked when we heard."

Another lady, aged 56, who lives close to the flat involved in the inquiry, said: "I just came home from work and I looked out the window and realised there was a police car outside.

Wheelie bins have been cordoned off by scenes of crime officers, ready to be searched.

"I came out to speak to my friend and ask her what was going on and it looked like they were putting a body in the back of a vehicle.

"Then I saw all the other police cars and then I came back upstairs and watched what was going on.

"It was absolutely shocking to see it all and I could see the cars with all their blue lights on."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference number 457 14/08/17.