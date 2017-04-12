Police step up Easter patrols to tackle youth disorder

Police are stepping up patrols in a bid to combat youth disorder in Washington and Hetton this Easter.

Officers will be on duty and taking action against any anti-social behaviour - in particular in areas where youths tend to gather in Washington and Hetton.

Police are also asking parents to play their part and make sure they know where their children are when they go out - and that they are not getting up to mischief.

Neighbourhood Inspector Vicky Quinn said: "We want everyone to be able to enjoy the long Easter bank holiday weekend, it's a great time to spend time with family and friends and we know young people will want to be out playing and meeting up with their friends.

"Police will be out on patrol throughout the weekend to make sure everyone has a great Easter, with officers taking action against anti-social or foolish behaviour, and we're asking parents to help us out and make sure they know what their children are up to when they go out.

"We also want people to be respectful of property that doesn't belong to them and not to enter, trespass or climb onto buildings. Not only are they risking their own safety but trespassing is illegal.

"Anti-social behaviour can have a detrimental effect on the quality of life for many residents, but by working together ,we can make sure our communities remain safe places for everyone to enjoy."

For more information about the activity police are carrying out in your area visit the Northumbria Police website www.northumbria.police.uk