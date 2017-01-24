Police go on tour in Houghton and Washington

Northumbria Police are hitting the road to give people in Washington and Houghton a chance to have their say.

A mobile police office is going on tour from today, giving residents the opportunity to speak to police in the heart of the community.

The mobile office will park up in streets throughout the area and residents are invited to pop in and speak to their local police about any issues they may have as well as receive some crime prevention advice.

Officers will also carry out foot patrols in the area letting people know where the mobile office is.

Local Neighbourhood Inspector Vicky Quinn said: "We're really keen to engage with our communities and let people know what we're doing in the area to make it safer as well as hear what issues are affecting them so we can see what we can do about it.

"We already hold regular meetings with local residents but we know people are busy and don't always have time to come along. Hopefully, by taking our mobile office into their street it will make it easier for them to pop in.

"Local neighbourhood officers and police community support officers will be in the office to speak to members of the public along with officers on foot patrol letting people know where it is parked.

"We will also be handing out crime prevention advice and burglary packs with a host of advice on how to safeguard homes from burglars.

"I really would urge local residents to pop in even if people don't have any concerns or issues they want to discuss it's a great opportunity to come and say hello and get to know the team.

"The team will be on Twitter each day tweeting the mobile office's location, follow @NPSWashington and @NPSHoughton to make sure you don't miss out when it's in your street."

The tour kicked off in Barmston Village and Easington Lane yesterday and today will be in Washington Village between 10am and 2pm and Hetton between 2pm to 11pm.

It will be in Sulgrave between 10am and 2pm tomorrow, then Shiney Row from 2pm until 11pm and Blackfell and Penshaw between 10am and 2pm and 3pm and 8pm resepectively on Thursday.

Friday sees it in Houghton between 3pm and 1am, and Saturday in Concord between 4pm and 1am, before the tour concludes between 3pm and 8pm on Sunday in Shiney Row.