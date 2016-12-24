Police are trying to identify man whose body was pulled from River Wear

A man's body has been recovered from the River Wear at Fatfield .

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the area of Fatfield Bridge this morning .

The Biddick Inn

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious: "At 9.22am, on December 24, we received a report that the body of a man had been found in the River Wear, near to Fatfield Bridge in Washington.

"Officers attended and the body was recovered from the water. Inquiries are ongoing to contact the man's family.

"There is no suspected third party involvement. A report will be prepared for the coroner."

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said : "We took a call at 9.30am from the fire service of a body in the water.

Fatfield Bridge

"We responded with an ambulance and our hazardous area team. We were stood down shortly afterwards."

Steve Stronagh, boss of the Biddick Inn, said he had seen two fire engines, two ambulances and a large number of police cars at the scene.

The road outside had been sealed off for more than an hour.



