Pensioner vows to keep up cancer fight - and his fundraising

Campaigning pensioner Roger Morrison has amassed more than £5,000 for charity - at the same time as he continues his fight with lung cancer.

And the 66-year-old from Washington has vowed to continue running his charity market stall for as long as possible to say thanks for the precious help he’s received over the past few months.

Roger Morrison with Macmillan area fundraising manager Jill Campbell when he presented her with a cheque for �3,535. Picture by FRANK REID

Roger handed over another £3,535 to Macmillan to add to the £1,500 he raised before Christmas.

He told the Sunderland Echo: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me. I have been here for a while now and I plan to keep going for as long as I can.

“I am still going and I am still on my tablets.”

Roger’s stall, at the Market Village within the Galleries shopping centre in Washington, is filled with goods donated by family, friends and businesses in the Washington area.

Every day at 8.30am, he opens up the charity stall and continues until he gets tired. It’s usually nearly five hours of fundraising per day.

“Sometimes I make £80 a day,” said the Glebe resident who was first given his diagnosis in Aprillast year.

Since then, the Washington dad has faced chemotherapy as well as having to take tablets every day.

Under the banner “Beat Cancer!” Mr Morrison is selling goods with all proceeds going to the charity. He stocks everything from jigsaws to clothes, and dolls to books.

The retired painter and decorator said calls it his way of saying thank you to all of the people who have helped him.

He paid a special tribute to his partner Eileen Bewick and sister Ann Mills for their support behind the scenes.

“They help me to tidy up and they take me to hospital,” said Roger who has even more plans for the future.

“I also want to thank the Echo for all the support the paper has given me.”

There’s plenty still to come from Roger.

He wants to hold a tombola, using some of the stack of goods which have been donated to his stall.

And as he continues to keep going, Mr Morrison would also love to hear from anyone willing to donate more goods for his stall.

Anyone who can help should contact him on 07931 938132.