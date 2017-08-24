Oxclose Academy shares students’ delight over GCSE results

The partnership between teachers and learners was hailed as the key to success by Oxclose Academy.

The school, in Dilston Close, Washington, saw 207 students return to collect their results.

Courtney Ewart, who is Oxclose Academy's top performing girl in this year's GCSE results.

Amanda Parkes, assistant headteacher, said: “We are really pleased with our results and it is a testament to the hard work of our staff and pupils.

“We are also pleased to be able to celebrate with them and we are glad we have helped them on to their next stage in their education.

“We’re especially pleased about the performance in English, which was better than we predicted and that has really been down to the English department and all the preparation it has done with the students.”

Among those to do well was Courtney Ewart who achieved 9s A*s and A across her grades, making her the top performing girl in her year.

This was also the first group to leave the school with the benefit of the school’s Discovery Learning Centre, which offers smaller groups for lessons and more one-to-one sessions.

Year 10s also attended to collect their English literature marks, which were sat a year early to allow them to get to grips with the wealth of material students need to learn for the exams.

Some of the happy faces as students collected their results from Oxclose Academy.

The school is especially pleased with this year's English results.

Students were overjoyed to finally pick up their results.