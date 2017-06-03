Nominate your community champion for a chance to win £100 Asda voucher

Do you know a community champion who’s gone the extra mile to help others?

We’ve teamed up with Asda Washington at The Galleries to give away a £100 prize for someone who deserves pampering.

The winner will receive a voucher to spend in store on health and beauty products.

Nominees of all ages are welcome, they just have to have done something to make a difference.

Community colleague at the Washington store, Maureen Wallwork, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to acknowledge somebody who gives back to the local community here in Washington.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community hero to our store, hear their stories and thank them for all they’ve done.”

To be in with a chance of winning the £100 Asda voucher prize send us a letter explaining why you think your nominee deserves to win. Make sure to include their name and contact details, as well as your own.

Send your letters to Asda Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA

Closing date: Friday, June 9.