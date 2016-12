A multi-vehicle crash is causing disruption on the A1 at Washington.

One lane is closed northbound on the A1(M) prior to Junction 65, at Washington Services, following the collision which involved three vehicles.

Two lanes remain open, but traffic is said to be very slow and diversions are in place via A195/A182 and back via A1231.

Emergency services are also at the scene of a crash near to the Pemberton Arms on Stockton Road, Cold Heseldon, near Seaham.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.