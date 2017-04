A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was seriously injured in a motorbike crash in Washington.

The 22-year-old was hurt when his motorbike left the road at about 1.40pm yesterday, on Parkway, in Glebe, Washington.

He was taken to the Newcastle's RVI with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now trying to establish what led to the motorbike leaving the road.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 584 of 190317.