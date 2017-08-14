Inquiry launched after 'unexplained death' of woman inside Washington house

A police inquiry is under way after a woman was pronounced dead inside a home.

At approximately 12.15pm today, Northumbria Police received a report for a concern for woman inside an address in the Oxclose area of Washington.

Officers say she was found unconscious.



A force spokesman said: "Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.



"At this stage her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing surrounding the circumstances of the incident."



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference number 457 14/08/17.