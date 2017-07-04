Householders given first aid after kitchen fires fill homes with smoke

Firefighters offered residents oxygen to help them recover from the fumes caused when fires broke out in their kitchens.

Crews from Washington were called to deal with two separate incidents in the town within the space of a few hours.

Coverdale Avenue in Usworth. Image copyright Google Maps.

The first happened in Coverdale Avenue, in Usworth, when a grill pan in the kitchen of a house caught light.

The fire was put out by the officers by taking it outside, with a fan used to clear the rooms of smoke.

A person who had been inside the home at the time suffered smoke inhalation and was given oxygen, but declined further treatment from paramedics.

A crew from the same station was then called to Kenilworth Court, a short distance away, when a toaster caught light.

The appliance was removed from the flat.

A person who had been inside the property when the fire broke out needed oxygen to help them recover from the affects of breathing in smoke and was checked over by paramedics.

In both instances, the firefighters arrived to find the people involved had got out of their homes before they attended.

The incident in Coverdale Avenue happened at 10.22am yesterday and the fire in Kenilworth Court happened just after 11.10am.