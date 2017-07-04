Fitness instructor scoops Asda community champion award

A fitness instructor who goes the extra mile to help her clients has been named as a Community Champion.

The Echo received a number of letters nominating Carla Thirlwall for the award after we teamed up with Asda Washington in search of someone deserving of a £100 pamper voucher to spend on the store’s health and beauty range.

Carla Thirlwall is the winner of the Echo and Asda community champion competition. Asda's Community Champion Maureen Wallwork BEM and manager Mike McNamara

Carla has opened Studio Burn Fitness in Herrington Burn after running classes at East Rainton Church Hall and Great Lumley Community Centre where she built up a firm following.

Kelly Roddy, from Teal Park Farm, was one of those to nominate Carla.

She said: “Many of the attendees have overcome massive personal and health problems as a result of Carla’s hard work, motivation and caring encouragement; she is simply amazing.”

She added: “Carla is not just an instructor, she is a friendly ear, a supportive shoulder and a pillar of the community, bringing people together and helping them to achieve the best they can be.”

Shirley Hodgson from Great Lumley also wrote a nomination letter in support of Carla. After becoming a regular attender at Carla’s Mokyfit classes, she’s dubbed the trainer ‘Mrs Mokyvator.’

Speaking about attending the classes with her mother, she said: “I couldn’t believe this lady had so much enthusiasm, fun and motivation for what she loved to do. She encouraged us and gave us lots of belief in ourselves to keep going. Carla is very kind and nothing is too much trouble. If there’s any fitness advise you need she will do her utmost to help.”

Carla said she was touched to be nominated for the award.

“We have people of all ages and health conditions come to the classes,” she said. “Rather than focus on weight we focus on confidence and fitness and it’s amazing to see the difference in them as the weeks go on.”

Carla was presented with her voucher at Asda Washington at The Galleries shopping centre.

Community champion at Asda Washington, Maureen Wallwork, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Carla into the Washington store and to hear her inspirational story.

“On behalf of the whole Asda team, we’re so proud to have Carla as part of the local community and want to thank her for all that she has done.”