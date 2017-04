A number of firefighters are currently tackling a fire in a disused play centre in Washington.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Jungle Rama in Victoria Road, shortly after 4.30pm today.

A fire in a disused play centre in Victoria Road, Concord. Credit: Neil Braithwaite.

The service has seven pumps in attendance and two aerial ladder platforms.

More follows.

The smoke is visible from The Galleries carpark. Credit: Jessica Kenny.