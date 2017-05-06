Convicted rapist refused to sign Sex Offenders’ Register as he doesn’t like attending police stations

A convicted rapist has appeared in court after refusing to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register because he does not like attending police stations.

Darryn Seaman, 47, was jailed for five years in August 2007, having been convicted of rape at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was also made subject to notification requirements of the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, Sunderland magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Lee Poppett said: “Mr Seaman, as a convicted gentleman in respect of a relevant sexual offence, was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and had been on it for 10 years.

“He was well aware of signing on the register, having done so on a number of occasions.

“He has been late in the past. However, he has not been dealt with by way of conviction or caution, and has instead been given warnings by police.”

Mr Poppett said Seaman had been due to sign on in February, and said that the defendant should have had this at the forefront of his mind, due to a recent court appearance.

The court heard how an offender manager who has been working with Seaman for the last two years, was aware that he had returned to his wife at the family home in Washington.

“Police knew he was living there,” Mr Poppett said.

“The contacted him shortly before March 6, by text message, reminding him to sign on.

“They actually attended his home address and had a meeting with him, confirming that he had got the text message.

“The offender manager said Mr Seaman complained he didn’t like attending police stations.

“She told him if he attended police HQ on a day she was on duty, she would complete the registration form for him.

“Despite this, he deliberately failed to comply.

“The police knew where he was living, so there is no suggestion he was trying to hide.”

Seaman, of Braefell Court, Albany, Washington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders’ Register, at a hearing last month.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “This is not a wilful breach - he knew he had to do it - but he was somewhat reluctant to attend the police station.

“This was 10 years after the offence - there must come a time when someone is considered rehabilitated.

“He has done everything that everybody has ever expected of him.

“He still maintains his innocence of the original offence and he is in the process of applying to discharge the order.”

Mr Smith added that his client is struggling to find work due to his past.

The bench agreed that Seaman had deliberately failed to sign on and fined him £200 with £85 costs and £30 surcharge.