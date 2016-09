Police are appealing for witnesses after five cars were stolen from a car auction in Washington.

The thefts happened between 1.50am and 4.30am on Thursday, September 1, at Manheim Car Auctions in Pattison Road.

It is believed three men went into the compound by scaling the perimeter fence.

Witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 176 010916 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.