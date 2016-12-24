'Body recovered from River Wear'

A body has reportedly been recovered from the River Wear at Fatfield.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called at the area of Fatfield Bridge earlier today.

The Biddick Inn

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said : "We took a call at 9.30am from the fire service of a body in the water.

"We responded with an ambulance and our hazardous area team. We were stood down shortly afterwards."

Steve Stronagh, boss of the Biddick Inn, said he had seen two fire engines, two ambulances and a large number of police cars at the scene.

The road outside had been sealed off for more than an hour.

Flowers at the riverside left at the riverside in tribute to schoolgirlsTonibeth Purvis and ChloeFowler

He believed a body had been recovered.

The scene is close to the point on the river where schoolgirls Tonibeth Purvis and Chloe Fowler died in summer 2013.

Fifteen-year-old Tonibeth jumped into the River Wear to save Chloe, 14, who had gone in to cool off.

A statement from police on this morning's incident is expected shortly.

