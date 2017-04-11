Transporter Bridge closed for 'at least two weeks' after bolt shears off

The famous Tees Transporter Bridge in Middlesbrough has had to be closed due to a mechanical issue.

Engineers took the decision to halt operations after one of the bolts which hold the structure’s restraining anchor ropes sheared off.

A specialist engineering firm has inspected the damage and is expected to report on a proposed solution shortly.

It is expected the necessary repair will take at least two weeks to complete.

Bridge supervisor John Ivison said: “The Transporter is over 100 years old now, and any structure which has been in operation from more than a century will need attention from time to time.

“Parts for the Transporter don’t come off the shelf, so we have to seek specialist assistance for a repair of this nature.

“We will have the bridge up and running again as soon as we can, and in the meantime I would like to apologise to all those who use it for any inconvenience.”

The bridge connects Middlesbrough, on the south bank of the Tees, to Port Clarence, on the north bank.

It carries a travelling 'car', or 'gondola', which can carry 200 people, or nine cars, across the river in 90 seconds.

A Grade II listed building, at 851ft it is the longest remaining transporter bridge in the world.