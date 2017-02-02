Community sends messages of support to brave Bradley Lowery

Well-wishers have sent messages of support to battling youngster Bradley Lowery after hearing of his first trip to school since the latest bout of his cancer treatment.

The five-year-old from Blackhall, who is battling terminal cancer neuroblastoma, felt well enough to go back to Blackhall Colliery Primary School for a few hours on Tuesday where he caught up with his friends.

On his Facebook page, Bradley lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, mum Gemma Lowery announced the visit and said Bradley was due back in hospital to find out when he can start the next round of the antibody treatment to prolong his life.

On Facebook, members of the community have come together to show their support for his fight.

Tracy Callaghan said: “Adorable and brave little man xxx”

Valerie Mitchell added: “Aw bless him, love this little lad xx”

Linda Boagey commented: “Hope you had a great day Bradley xx”

