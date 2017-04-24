Girl, nine, treated by air ambulance crew after being hit by car

A nine-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a car.

The girl was with two of her friends when the collision involving a Ford Fiesta happened at about 6.45pm yesterday on the junction between Thornaby Road and Laburnum Avenue in Thornaby.

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "The girl suffered a serious head injury and was assessed and treated by the GNAAS aircrew before being taken to hospital by road, accompanied by the GNAAS doctor-led trauma team. She arrived at James Cook in a stable condition."

Cleveland Police said officers are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

It came after a six-year-old boy had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on the A66 slip road on Saturday.