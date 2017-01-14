Your pictures of waves battering Sunderland and Seaham

Waves pounded our coastline - but we escaped severe flooding and damaged from the predicted tidal surge.

As strong winds and bitter weather combined with a high spring tide, Sunderland and East Durham battened down the hatches amid warnings of potential danger and destruction.

People were warned to stay off beaches and away from low promenades as authorities and emergency services monitored the situation and helped keep the public safe.

Watch our full hour-long video coverage from the seafront during peak tide here

Scores, however, did turn out to safe positions on the coastline to watch the angry sea churn and crash - with many of you capturing the drama of nature on camera. Thanks to everyone who sent us their pictures.

