Your pictures of HMS Ocean's last-ever visit to Sunderland

Sunderland folk have been flocking to see the city's adopted warship, HMS Ocean, as she pays her last visit before being taken out of service.

The helicopter carrier, which is the Royal Navy’s flagship vessel, is to be replaced by £3.5billion supership HMS Queen Elizabeth.

HMS Ocean, pictured by Josh Graham.

HMS Ocean arrived on Thursday, and has been engaged in a full programme of events, including a parade through the city on Saturday and an open day today, where the public could take a last look around the giant vessel.

Readers have been sending us their pictures of HMS Ocean's visit - the ones featured here were taken by Andy Graham, Rob Irving, Josh Graham, Ryan Cleminson and Deborah J.