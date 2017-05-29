Your memories of bank holidays in Sunderland

Who doesn’t enjoy bank holidays, especially if you get the day off work.

So for this week’s delve into our photographic archive, we thought we would look through our library and see how the people of Sunderland enjoyed themselves on the extended weekends in years gone by.

Seaburn beach on a busy bank holiday Monday.

It would seem the most popular way that people spent their time away from work is still true today with a trip to the seaside.

No matter whether it was warm or cold, people still enjoyed their days at the beach, with their buckets and spades in hand. And if it was warm enough they would take to the water – and who can resist a tasty ice cream?

Who remembers the old Punch and Judy show?

Seaburn and Roker, of course, were not the only places that Sunderland people used to visit on bank holidays, as our photographs show.

We have people fishing for tiddlers in Mowbray Park and walking through the park and admiring the beautiful flowers.

